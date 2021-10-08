Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €81.68 ($96.09) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.56.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.