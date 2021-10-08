Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

BNR opened at €81.68 ($96.09) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.56.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.