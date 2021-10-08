Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 39,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

