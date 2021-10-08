Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Purchases 45 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £167.40 ($218.71).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.21.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.