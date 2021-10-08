BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG remained flat at $$26.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,774. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

