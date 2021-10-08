Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 27,245,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,686. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

