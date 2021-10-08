British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £4,206.08 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Mark Aedy acquired 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 492.60 ($6.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.28. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

