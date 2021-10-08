Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 232,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.