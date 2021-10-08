Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.