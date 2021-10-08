Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

