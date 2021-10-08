Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce sales of $465.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.52. 192,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.91. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

