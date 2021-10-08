Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post $51.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,457. Riskified has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

