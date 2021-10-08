Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.14. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.80 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

