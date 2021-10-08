Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.19 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.