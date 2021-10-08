Brokerages Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 690%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

