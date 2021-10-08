Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.89). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.