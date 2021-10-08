Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.32 million and the highest is $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,214. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 422,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $339,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $20,360,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stratasys by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

