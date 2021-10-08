Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $18,436,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.