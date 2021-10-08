Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $124.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 401,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.