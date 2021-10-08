Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,985. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

