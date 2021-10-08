Brokerages Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Price Target at €42.37

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.55 ($50.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.12.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.