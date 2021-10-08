Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

