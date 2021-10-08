Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FUPBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

