Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price at $36.32

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VTXPF remained flat at $$35.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

