Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $228.42

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,947. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

