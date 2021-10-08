Brokers Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

