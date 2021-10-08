Brokers Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

