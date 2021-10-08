Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

