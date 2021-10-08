Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vonage comprises approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vonage worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,351. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.