Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 260,895 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 260,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

