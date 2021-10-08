Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

