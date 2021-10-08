Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

BYRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

BYRN opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $440.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

