CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 984,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.94 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

