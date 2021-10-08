Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$158.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.54. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.