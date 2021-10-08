Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.