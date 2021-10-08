Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 82.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 193,202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 168.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 291,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.