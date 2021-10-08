Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.29 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $59.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

