Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Securities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $42.80 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

