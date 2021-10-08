Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEMB. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CEMB opened at $51.51 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

