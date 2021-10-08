Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $15.51 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

