Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

TLRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

