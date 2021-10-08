Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.51

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

