Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,710.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $8,958,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $986,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CANO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 181,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,071. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

