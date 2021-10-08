Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.