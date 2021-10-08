Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.84.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 26,626 shares worth $2,746,153. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.