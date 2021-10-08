CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Down 8.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.04. 30,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 706,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.