Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

