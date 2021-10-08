Carmignac Gestion Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,227 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 30,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,267. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $85.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

