Carmignac Gestion Purchases 12,206 Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in The9 were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The9 alerts:

Shares of The9 stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,274. The9 Limited has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.