Carmignac Gestion Purchases 8,523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $790,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 168.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

