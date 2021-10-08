Carter’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

