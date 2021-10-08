Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $163.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $641.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,148. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

